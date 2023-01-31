Infinix Zerobook with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor launched in India, priced at Rs 84,990

The Infinix Zerobook, Infinix's most premium laptop, has been launched in India. The new notebook is powered by up to 12th-Gen Core i9 processor, and the company claims it is designed for creators. The Infinix Zerobook looks similar to Apple's MacBooks, though the former is heavier and bulkier. Another key feature of the laptop is Wi-Fi 6e, which unlocks fast internet connectivity.

The new Infinix Zerobook sits alongside Infinix's existing laptops such as INBook X1 and INBook X2 Plus. The company also has an X1 Slim series 10th-Gen Intel processor. Infinix also launched its premium Zero Ultra smartphone recently for Rs 32,999. It comes with a 200-megapixel camera.

Infinix Zerobook price in India

The Infinix Zerobook comes in different variants. On Flipkart, the introductory prices start at Rs 49,990 for the Core i5 variant, Rs 64,990 for the Core i7 variant, Rs 79,990 for the Core i9 variant (16GB) and Rs 84,990 for the Core i9 (1TB) model.

It is available in a grey colour option.

Infinix Zerobook specifications

In terms of design, the new Infinix Zerobook's design is inspired by Apple MacBooks' minimalist and sleek design. The company says the laptop boasts a full-metal body and measures 16.9mm in thickness, which is still thicker than the new-gen M2 series-powered MacBook. The Zerobook sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with Full-HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels) and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen has relatively narrow bezels, and Infinix claims the display offers 100 per cent sRGB colours. The laptop also comes with an "AI Beauty cam" that can track the face and blur the background even when users are not in a static position.

The Infinix Zerobook is powered by up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. In the GPU department, the laptop comes integrated with an Iris Xe graphics card.

Infinix says that the company made no "sacrifices" with ports. The laptop comes with a single SD card slot, a 3.5mm earphone slot, and one USB 3.0 slot. In terms of wireless connectivity options, there's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The laptop also includes a dual-mic array with AI Noise Cancellation that not only captures the user's voice clearly but also blocks out unwanted background noise. Lastly, the new Zerobook packs a 70Wh battery with support for 96W charging. The company says the laptop can fully charge in close to two hours.