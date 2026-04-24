Infosys board clears Rs 51.75 crore ESOPs for Salil Parekh; no call yet on employee salary hikes

Infosys has approved annual stock incentives worth about Rs 51.75 crore for CEO and MD Salil Parekh, even as the company said it is yet to take a call on salary hikes for employees in the current fiscal.

The stock grants, cleared by the board on April 23 based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will be issued in the form of performance-linked restricted stock units (RSUs) under the company’s existing compensation plans.

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The largest component of the grant is an annual performance equity award of Rs 34.75 crore, which will vest after 12 months, subject to achievement of performance targets set by the board. In addition, Parekh has been granted Rs 2 crore worth of ESG-linked RSUs tied to environmental, social and governance milestones and Rs 5 crore worth of RSUs linked to cumulative relative total shareholder return (TSR) over two years.

Must read: Infosys headcount falls by over 8,400 in Q4, workforce at 328,594

A further Rs 10 crore in performance-based equity has been approved under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program-2019, also subject to defined performance criteria.

“The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual Performance Equity Grant) in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSU's) covering Company’s equity shares having a market value of Rs 34.75 crore… shall vest 12 months from the date of grant subject to achievement of performance targets,” the company said in its exchange filing.

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“The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual performance equity ESG grant)… having a market value of Rs 2 crore… shall vest 12 months from the date of the grant subject to the Company’s achievement of certain environment, social and governance milestones,” it added.

Infosys also said the TSR-linked component “shall vest on or after March 31, 2027, subject to the Company’s performance on cumulative relative TSR for the two-year cumulative period.”

All the RSUs will be granted with effect from May 2, 2026, with the number of units to be determined based on the market price before the grant date.

The latest stock incentives come at a time when the company is taking a cautious approach on employee compensation. Infosys has not yet finalised wage hikes for FY27, with both the timing and the quantum still under review.



Infosys Q4 results

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Infosys on March 23 reported a strong performance for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 20.87% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 7,033 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 13.38% YoY to Rs 46,402 crore, up from Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting steady business momentum.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 13.28 per cent to Rs 36,764 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against Rs 32,452 crore a year earlier.