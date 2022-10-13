Infosys confirms firing employees taking up two jobs at a time, says it is against moonlighting

Moonlighting. That's the buzzword in the IT world these days. Now, adding to the debate on whether dual employment is ethical or not, Infosys CEO shares his stance on the concept of dual employment.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has revealed that the company, in the last 12 months, has let go of people working for two companies at a time without sharing any numbers. Parekh talked about moonlighting while announcing the company's second-quarter results.

During the media interaction, Parekh said that Infosys is totally against the concept of dual employment. "If the employees are doing blatant work in two specific companies where there are confidentiality issues, we have let go," he said.

However, Parekh also mentioned that employees who wish to take up a side job that will help them in their career, can do so but with the prior approval of managers. "We support the aspirations of our employees to learn beyond their work," he said.

The Infosys CEO added that the company is "developing more comprehensive policies for that while ensuring contractual and confidentiality committed are fully respected." The company, he explained, has set up a program called Accelerate where employees can take up other gigs apart from their primary work.

This isn't the first time that the IT firm has made its stance against moonlighting clear. A couple of months ago, the company sent an official email to employees stating that moonlighting as a practice is unethical. Back then, the company asked employees to check back on their offer letters and read the clauses that discouraged people from opting for a second job. Infosys also said that people found moonlighting or violating the clauses could be terminated.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently also commented on moonlighting and said that it is against the concept and that dual employment is against the company's culture and values. HCLTech's CEO Ram Sundararajan also thinks the same. "Everybody who works for HCLTech is signing up for an employment contract that requires exclusivity. There are requirements around confidentiality, non-solicitation, non-compete etc. all those provisions that are there we expect our employees would honour those," he said.