Infosys founder Narayan Murthy has this tip to be successful for younger generation

There is no secret to success. It's time, consistency, and hard work that help in achieving building dreams into reality. The same mantra was followed by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy who not only built one of India's biggest IT giants but also became one of the biggest influential entrepreneurs in the country.

The 76-year-old Indian billionaire businessman has always believed in time management. Even till his retirement, he believed in hard work and values. In a recent interview with Money Control, Murthy revealed how much he was devoted to building Infosys which even cost him the quality time he would have spent with his two children- Rohan and Akshata.

"I think entrepreneurship is about daring. It's about courage. It's about sacrifice. It's about deferred gratification," said Narayana Murthy. "The real losers in some sense are our children, both Akshata and Rohan. The reality is that I couldn't spend any time with them. They were looked after entirely by Sudha," he said.

Murthy revealed that from day one of building Infosys he valued time management. He used to arrive at his office at 6:20 in morning and work till 8 or 9 at night. Infosys co-founder added that he used to reach the Infosys campus early in the morning and followed this routine until his retirement in 2011. He added that time management and punctuality "sent an indelible message to youngsters about reaching office on time."

Narayana Murthy founded Infosys Technologies in 1981 along with six of his friends. At that time he didn't have much funds to start the company so his wife Sudha Murthy, who was working as an engineer with Tata Industries invested 10,000 rupees (Rs)--about 250 U.S. dollars to start the company. Following hard work, the company became one of the prominent IT firms in India within 4 years of its foundation and employed over 2 lakh people. Infosys also became one of the IT giants which made Bangalore the IT hub of India.