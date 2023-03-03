Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals two qualities that new recruits should have

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has revealed two important qualities that should be analyzed in new recruiters. While speaking at the Nasscom Tech and Leadership Forum 2023 in Mumbai, he asserted that value system and competence are two vital traits that new recruits should have.

Murthy explained that an employee's ability to finish a task successfully and efficiently can be tested immediately, which he believes is one of the most important requirements. He also asserted that it is a bit difficult to gauge in a few hours whether a senior person is aware of system values and can take an instant action for the betterment of the company, but this is one of the traits he says an employee at a higher level should have.

"That will only come out in situations where their values are tested...Value system verification is a tough task. I have no solution to that problem. But by taking quick and decisive action, you send a message to everybody in the company that this will not be tolerated and that's a reasonable deterrent," he said.

It is worth noting that Infosys just recently fired around 600 newly hired employees after they failed to perform well in an internal assessment test conducted by the tech company, according to reports. This news came just sometime after Wipro also reportedly sacked as many as 400 freshers for repeatedly underperforming in tests even after their training period.

The layoff news shouldn't come as a surprise, considering a lot of big tech companies have also fired thousands of employees in the first two months of 2023. Google sent a termination letter to 12,000 employees, whereas Amazon sacked 18,000 people. Meta announced the reduction of 11,000 workers, which left many people disheartened. While all the laid-off employees are struggling to find new jobs, the ones with H1B visas were affected the most as they had to find a new job within 60 days.

Layoffs began in 2022 and the tech industry is still actively terminating employees in the name of saving costs. A few companies claim that the layoff has been done based on the performance and requirement for a particular, but several laid-off employees have asserted on LinkedIn that tech giants have removed even those who served for years or received best performer ratings.