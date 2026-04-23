Infosys headcount falls by over 8,400 in Q4, workforce at 328,594

Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys saw its workforce decline by more than 8,400 employees in the March quarter, as the IT major dialled back hiring in response to a softer demand environment and a sharper focus on productivity.

The company’s total headcount stood at 328,594 at the end of March 2026, down from 337,034 in the December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, however, Infosys added about 5,000 employees, compared with 323,578 a year ago.

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The decline comes as India’s IT services firms move away from aggressive post-pandemic hiring, shifting instead towards tighter workforce management, automation and AI-led efficiencies.

Infosys’ utilisation levels remained elevated, with utilisation (excluding trainees) at 83% in the March quarter, indicating improved deployment and lower bench strength.

Attrition trends showed a slight uptick sequentially, with voluntary attrition (LTM – IT Services) at 12.6% compared to 12.3% in the previous quarter. However, this remained significantly lower than 14.1% reported in the same quarter last year.

How did peers fare?

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw its headcount increase by 2,356 employees on a net basis in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26). TCS’ total employee base stood at 584,519 at the end of Q4FY26.

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Wipro ended the March 2026 quarter with 242,156 employees, a net addition of just 135 people from the 242,021 it had in the December quarter, as India's fourth-largest IT services company continued to hire cautiously amid a demand environment that remains uneven across verticals.

On a year-on-year basis, the headcount picture looks different. Wipro employed 233,346 people at the end of March 2025, meaning the company added roughly 8,810 employees over the full fiscal year.

Tech Mahindra's headcount decreased by nearly 2,000 in the January-March quarter. Total headcount at the end of the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at 1,47,623, down 1,993 from 1,49,616 in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the workforce declined by 1,108.

Infosys Q4 results

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Infosys Ltd on March 23 reported a strong performance for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 20.87% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 7,033 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 13.38% YoY to Rs 46,402 crore, up from Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting steady business momentum.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 13.28 per cent to Rs 36,764 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against Rs 32,452 crore a year earlier.

