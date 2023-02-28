Infosys launches private 5G service to help businesses in India grow

Indian IT firm Infosys has announced the rollout of private 5G for enterprise customers to help them boost their business. In an exchange filing, the company states its private 5G-as-a-service delivers a "simple and flexible" pay-as-you-go solution for clients. Infosys claims it will ensure wireless 5G expertise, and its Private Network Management solution ensures high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises. Since it is a private service, it will not roll out to the general public. In that case, customers have options such as Airtel and Jio 5G services in India. Vi (Vodafone Idea) is yet to roll out 5G in India.

In the regulatory filing, Infosys says its private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) to reduce network lag for data processing. The company notes this enables a "much more reliable" network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media and video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT applications.

Infosys notes that the company has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested it against different use cases to "reduce the complexity of deployment." It uses a unified management solution to manage the 5G network.

Speaking about the launch, Dinesh Rao, executive VP and co-Head of delivery at Infosys, said in the release that the company is leveraging global 5G expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective private 5G as-a-service with an "agile delivery" approach.

The statement adds, "This is aimed at supporting our clients in their transformation journey and help them derive business benefits. Our customisable solutions for vertical domains will help customers succeed in a competitive landscape. At the same time, we will continue to collaborate with industry bodies and consortiums."

Apart from Infosys, Adani Grouphad also announced plans to offer private 5G services to businesses in India.

On the commercial side, Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering 5G services in India. Customers with eligible plans (prepaid) and smartphones can enjoy fast-internet practically for free. Both telcos have clarified that customers can use 5G on their existing 4G SIM cards. In Jio's case, users will need to sign up for a welcome offer on the MyJio app.

Currently, Jio 5G is available in over 270 cities. Airtel's official website states that its 5G services are available in over 40 cities. On the other hand, Vi is yet to roll out 5G in India, which may happen once the company finds enough funding.