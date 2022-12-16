Instagram account hacked? Now there is a new tool to get your account back 

Instagram has now rolled out an easy solution for people whose accounts have been hacked. The photo sharing app has now rolled out a new feature that will help users with retrieving their hacked account. If your account has been hacked, you can simply open a browser from your mobile or desktop and type Instagram.com/hacked. You will be asked to follow a series of sets to get your account back. People often panic when they lose access to their accounts. To keep such panic situations at bay, Instagram will let users solve the issue straight from the browser.

Instagram said in a blog post that apart from launching a feature to retrieve the hacked account, it is also rolling out a for people to ask their friends to confirm their identity in order to help regain access to their account.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser," Instagram said in a blog post.

Here is how you can get back your hacked account on Instagram.

— If you are unable to use your Instagram account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser.

— You will be given a few options to choose from. You can select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled.

— After selecting your issue on the browser, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account.

Another way of getting your account back is by choosing two of your Instagram friends to verify your identity and get back into your account. Once you choose your friends, Instagram will send a request to them, if both of your friends confirm within 24 hours, you will have to create a new password. If they fail to respond to Instagram's request, you will again have to choose two other friends who will.