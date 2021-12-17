Instagram account with username Meta vanishes mysteriously after Facebook announces name change

When Mark Zuckerberg had founded the social media app Facebook, the name was unique to his company. But this time around, Zuckerberg decision to bring in Meta into the picture turned out to be problematic for companies that already had the same name. A small time publisher on Instagram, that had the username Meta, mysteriously vanished from the platform after Facebook announced its new name. The incident was first brought to light by Quartz.

Much before Facebook changed its name to Meta, an account by that name already existed on Instagram. The account belong to a small-time magazine by the same name that publishes stories about motorcycles primarily. The first thing that the magazine did after Facebook announced new name for its parent company, post pictures of print issues with the caption "Since 2014". It was to make the readers understand that the magazine was established much before Facebook brought the name to the limelight.

The comments section of Meta magazine handle on Instagram was filled with people suggesting the company to sell their account to Facebook at an exorbitant price. However, before the editor-in-chief of the magazine could pay heed to any of suggestions, the Instagram account was removed from the platform mysteriously. Instead of the @meta handle, the posts now appear under @readmeta handle. The company website still displays the link to old meta handle but if you click on it, an error will be displayed. It remains unclear whether Facebook coaxed the small-time publisher to change the handle of its account or simply removed it from the photo-sharing platform without prior intimation.

Soon after the incident, Meta magazine, Ben Geise, META's co-founder and editor-in-chief, revealed in a blog post that the magazine's most recent issue would be the last under the name Meta. This clearly indicates that the forthcoming issues will not carry the name Meta but will come with a few additions.

"We value our individuality above all else, so when the news broke that a corporate Goliath was changing its name to Meta, it felt like a punch to the gut. With the flip of a switch our identity was suddenly watered down, and we watched our name circle the drain and wash away with something we had no control over," he wrote in a blog post. Geise did not reveal the exact reason behind the name change on Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson told Endgadget that no trademark claims or legal threats were made against META the publisher. However, the spokersperson refused to reveal whether the social media company was in touch with the magazine regarding the name change or not.