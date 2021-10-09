Instagram down: Facebook says sorry for second outage in a week, services now back up

Instagram went down for a lot of users on Friday evening, Facebook Messenger was affected too. The outage took place for the second time in a week. However, this outage was not as severe as the global outage that affected three major social media apps including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. It took Facebook six hours to resume the services. But this Instagram outage was comparatively short-lived and Facebook was able to bring back the app to life rather quickly.

Facebook acknowledged the issue on Twitter and apologised to users about the second outage in a week. "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. We're so sorry if you weren't able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week," Facebook posted on Twitter.

Facebook had earlier blamed a faulty configuration change but it did not reveal the cause behind the second outage. During the latest outage, several users took to Twitter to report that they were unable to load their Instagram feed while some users were unable to send messages on Messenger. Instagram worked perfectly fine for a lot of users but some faced issues while posting stories.

As per outage tracker Downdetector, around 10,400 users reported issues related to Instagram. Users in India did not face any issues with Instagram as such but some of them faced issues when they tried to post stories or post reels on the app.

Things have been going downhill for Facebook as the social media giant found itself in the middle of two outages in a week. If this wasn't all, an ex-employee of the company, who has now turned into a whistleblower has accused Facebook of harming children on Instagram. Coincidentally, Facebook went down for users across the globe on October 4 after the whistleblower made some shocking revelations about the social media app. However, Facebook blamed a "faulty configuration change" behind the global outage that lasted for more than six hours.

"Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook noted in a blog.