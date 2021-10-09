scorecardresearch
Instagram down for several users, Downdetector shows a sharp spike

Instagram down? It seems that the photo-sharing platform owned by Facebook is again facing an outage. Downdetector confirms the outage with a massive spike.

Story highlights
  • Instagram is again down within a week of the massive six-hour outage that knocked off all popular Facebook properties.
  • Facebook service is also reported to be having issues though not a major one.
  • In India, Instagram and Facebook are working fine at the time of writing this article.

Instagram is again down for several users within a week after the photo-sharing platform faced a massive outage late on Monday.

At the time of writing this article, Downdetector confirmed the Instagram outage with a sharp spike where around 10,400 users reported issues related to the app while some with the server connection.

In India, both Instagram and Facebook are working fine as the services haven't stopped working. But, some users are facing issues in posting photos on the platform.

Developing story...

