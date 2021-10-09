Instagram down for several users, Downdetector shows a sharp spike

Instagram is again down for several users within a week after the photo-sharing platform faced a massive outage late on Monday.

At the time of writing this article, Downdetector confirmed the Instagram outage with a sharp spike where around 10,400 users reported issues related to the app while some with the server connection.

In India, both Instagram and Facebook are working fine as the services haven't stopped working. But, some users are facing issues in posting photos on the platform.

Developing story...