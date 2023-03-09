Instagram down? Some users are facing issues with app, others are unable to login

Instagram is facing an issue and is down for thousands of users worldwide. According to the outage tracker, Donwdetector, users started facing issues today around 7 AM, with more reports coming in the next 40 minutes. By 8:30 AM, over 3,500 users reported issues with the app. The outage tracker shows that Instagram users in India were not widely affected, though some reported issues from Mumbai and Delhi (which is normal). Instagram parent Meta is yet to address the issue.

Downdetector highlights that the majority of users are facing issues with "server connection", while some are unable to use the app. Some Instagram users are also facing login, according to the outage tracker.

At the time of writing this article, members of the India Today Tech Team did not face any errors with the Instagram app for Android and iOS or the web client.

However, several members also took to Twitter to report issues with the Instagram app. A user on Twitter (SamGammyy) said that the app started "acting up" in the "middle of a chat." Another user (rickyiEspanish) suggests that the app was briefly working but stopped responding again. Others just poked fun at the situation and said that the app's outage would ensure reaching work on time. A user (@rickkosick) said, "Isn't it a good thing if Instagram isn't working for a few hours?"

As mentioned, Meta is yet to confirm the outage, and there seems no workaround if you're still facing issues. The cause of the alleged issue also remains unknown.

Interestingly, Instagram's so-called outage comes days after Twitter faced a similar problem and many users were unable to access the platform. The company said, "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

However, a report suggested that Twitter was down for many users, especially in the US, due to an error caused by a single engineer who looks after APIs (Application Programming Interface). APIs help two platforms communicate with each other. Since Elon Musk's Twitter has laid off more than half of the workforce, the engineer was single-handedly looking after a major task. The report notes that the engineer made a 'bad configuration change' that led to the Twitter API is "broken."

Twitter fixed the issue on the same day.