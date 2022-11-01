Instagram fixes bug that mysteriously suspended users' accounts

Instagram accounts of users were restored after a brief outage last night. The company said it fixed the issue that temporarily suspended users' accounts without any notice. The Meta-owned company has not clarified what caused the issue. Notably, Instagram's sibling WhatsApp suffered a major outage last week in India and globally.

What happened during the Instagram outage?

Users started reporting issues with Instagram last evening at 6:30 PM IST. Users in India and other parts of the world were affected, and they reported a mysterious account suspension error. A member of India Today Tech also faced the same issue and noticed that Instagram failed to restore the account despite clicking on 'Disagree with decision'. The option lets users counter Instagram's decision to suspend accounts.

According to the outage tracker, Downdector showed several Instagram users in India and other countries were facing login issues, while others were facing "server connection"-related problems.

However, the company later confirmed that it was a bug that caused the bug, and Instagram did not actively suspend accounts. In a tweet, Instagram said, "We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry".

What caused the Instagram error?

Meta has not clarified why users' accounts were mysteriously suspended last night.

On the other hand, Meta's instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, faced a major outage in India and other countries last week. Due to the outage, the app and the web client were unavailable for nearly two hours. Later, the company clarified that WhatsApp was down due to "configuration changes on the backbone routers".

If users are still facing issues with the app, ensure you're using the latest version. Forced shutting or uninstalling the app might help as well.