Instagram has a blackface filter, many Indian users are abusing it to glorify fair skin

Influencers are at it yet again. There is a new filter going viral on Instagram, all for the wrong reasons. Many creators on Instagram Reels are shooting their videos using a filter called "blackface" and espousing the virtues of fair skin.

The filter allows users to change the colour of their skin tone to black or dark grey. The creators, at the beginning of the clip, act sad and gloomy with the dark colour skin effect on. They also make gestures highlighting how troubled they are with their new skin tone. But towards the end of the video, they smile after the dark skin tone vanishes, and they get their normal skin tone back.

It is bizarre that a diverse social media platform like Instagram allowed a filter that promoted racism and was used to take a dig at people with darker skin tones. It is not clear when the filter started appearing on Instagram, however as the videos created with it went viral, it now seems to have been removed.

On Twitter, a user named Valia babycats, highlighted the viral videos. She posted screenshots of the countless videos that were created using the blackface filter. "There's an actual blackface filter that ends up showing you differently towards the end when you shoot a reel on Instagram and Indian people are doing this like some Fair and lovely ad shit and glorifying it what is wrong with people," she wrote.

"In almost all the videos first the person looks sad that they are darker, and they touch their face and look at their hands. Then they turn back to their original "fair" color and look happy," she added.

In some of the videos, the creators try to depict that they are filled with disgust because their skin tone is dark. They try to wipe the colour from their face like it is some dirt and when it doesn't go immediately, they wear a terribly sad expression on their face.

A similar Reels of a girl trying to mock the skin colour and expressing her disgust over the dark skin tone has garnered over 2.2 million views on the app. The girl cheers when her skin colour changes from black to original towards the end of the video. There were countless Reels on Instagram made with the blackface filter. Most of them with over 20,000 views and likes. While the filter seems to have gone, the videos created with it remain available.

Many users on Twitter reported the filter under hate speech and bullying. Considering the number of Reels made using the filter, it was certain that the filter was there on the platform for quite some time but was not noticed by anyone. The filter was removed only after it was reported.

Back in 2017, a similar filter was found on FaceApp. The AI-powered selfie program FaceApp had rolled out new blackface filters that allowed users to look like different races. The filter allowed users to edit their image to get the skin tone of Caucasian, Asian, Indian or Black. However, FaceApp was forced to pull down the filters hours after they were launched.