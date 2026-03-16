Instagram is ending end-to-end encryption for DMs on May 8: Is user privacy at risk?

Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram, has confirmed to end support for end-to-end encryption for in-app Direct Messages (DMs) on May 8, 2026. This may come as a major privacy concern for users, as Meta will get access to scan, moderate, or access user chats, which are currently protected under end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and recipient can read what is shared.

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This decision may drive Instagram users to opt for alternative options for personal conversions. This also allows the company to drive users to WhatsApp, which offers E2EE support for user privacy and security purposes.

Instagram E2EE support to end soon: What it means for users

The end-to-end encryption for DMs was introduced to Instagram DMs back in 2023 as an opt-in feature. This was rolled out as Meta’s broader push to integrate privacy-first messaging across its platforms. With this privacy feature enabled, chats in the DMs interface stay on the device, preventing any third party, including Meta, from accessing them.

Now, as its E2EE support, a Meta spokesperson reportedly said that it was not widely used, compelling the company to remove the feature altogether from the platform.

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Once the feature is removed on May 8, all Instagram DMs will be directed to standard encryption, which means messages that are encrypted while being sent between devices can be accessed and read by Meta on its servers.

What happens to your existing encrypted messages?

Instagram users who have the E2EE feature enabled are now advised to download conversations, including photos, videos, and other media, before May 8. These messages are said to be encrypted differently from the standard DMs.

The export option is available through Instagram's settings under the "Your Activity" section, where users can request a download of their messages and media.

User privacy risks

The removal of end-to-end encryption comes as a direct risk to user privacy as Instagram DMs become readable. With the data, Meta scans messages for advertising purposes, moderates content, and even provides the data to law enforcement agencies based on a legal request.

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As far as Indian government laws are concerned, under the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, the central government has the authority to request data from companies that store user information.

Some people who rely on Instagram DMs for personal, political, or professional conversations, and people who are Activists and journalists, will be directly impacted. In addition, it also brings the risk of breaches and hacks as server-stored messages get vulnerable.