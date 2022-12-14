Instagram is getting new features: Candid Stories and more

Instagram has announced a new set of features that suggests that either the company is making people more addicted to social media or offering a better way to connect and express themselves to friends. Instagram is planning to add Candid Stories feature, which seems to work just like the BeReal app. There are Group Profiles and other updates that Instagram users will be seeing in the coming days.

Instagram has announced that it is testing Candid Stories feature, which will allow people to capture and share anything that they are doing in a Story. However, this will only be visible to those who will also share their own Candid Stories. The feature seems to be a copy of the concept that BeReal app has.

Instagram has become an app where people try to share picture-perfect photos or short videos with filters, but it seems that the platform wants people to be more realistic. Hence, it is adding a BeReal app-inspired feature. The company has confirmed that it is testing a similar feature on Facebook Stories too.

Instagram is also adding a new group profiles feature. With this, people will be able to create and join this new type of profile to share posts and stories in a dedicated, shared profile with friends. To create a new group profile, one will just be required to tap on the "+" icon and select Group Profiles.

"Whenever you share content to a Group Profile, that content will only be shared to group members instead of your followers, and will be posted on the Group Profile instead of your own," Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram is all set to roll out Notes feature as well, which is a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to. In simpler terms, Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. One can easily leave a note by going to the top of the inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list. Once done, your note will appear at the top of your inbox for 24 hours. The company says that all the replies to notes will arrive as DMs in your inbox.