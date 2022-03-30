Instagram is working on 5 unique features: Image replies, Exclusive tab, and more

Instagram keeps adding new features to its app to offer users more options and keep them hooked to the platform. It seems that the social media giant is now planning to add a few more features. A notable tipster, Alessandro Paluzzi, has spotted as many as five new features that Instagram is currently working on. Here's everything you need to know.

To begin with, the cited source suggests that the Meta-owned company is planning to add an Exclusive tab to Instagram, which will reportedly allow content creators to add some exclusive content for their paid subscribers. In simpler terms, if you are a fan of any content creator, then you pay them and get access to some of their exclusive content, which won't be visible to regular non-paid users.

Apart from this, Instagram is also said to be working on Image replies. The name pretty much explains the function of the feature. The screenshots shared by the tipster show that users will be able to reply to Stories with images. This is something that you can't do right now. Currently, Instagram only lets you send GIFs, messages, or emojis when reacting to a Story.

Similarly, there are chances that Instagram could also add a feature called Voice notes. The screenshots suggest that one will see a voice note icon in the typing bar while viewing Stories. This will be a cool feature as people will be able to react to stories using their voice, instead of typing out a message. Sending a voice message is always a better option for those who don't like to type out long messages.

Instagram is also working on the ability to allow a user to share posts using a QR code. The social media app already offers several options to share images or videos to other platforms. The addition of QR codes might save you from the additional steps that you have to take for sharing something. The details of how this may work are unknown. Currently, you need to tap on the three-dotted button of any post and then tap again on "Share to." The app will then display a few third-party apps and you need to select your desired platform. Once you do that, Instagram redirects you to that app to let you share the posts.

Lastly, Instagram is also working on Disappearing Reactions. This basically means that users will be able to send their reactions to Stories in Chats with Vanish mode. So, once the recipient views your reaction to their Story, then it will disappear. In case you are unaware, Instagram already offers this Vanish mode in Chats, which can be activated by simply swiping up the screen.

It is important to note that all the above-mentioned features are currently under development. As of now, there is no confirmation of which of these will actually be rolled out to the stable version of the app. There are chances that Instagram might choose to skip some of them or roll out all five features.