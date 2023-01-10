Instagram moves Reels from centre; here are other updates in the app's UI

Social media giant Instagram is updating its user interface starting February 2022, the company said in a blog. Two major changes in the UI include the repositioning of the popular 'Reels' tab, which is at the centre of options that are available at the bottom of the screen.

"The navigation bar at the bottom of the app will now have the shortcut for creating content in the center and Reels to the right," the company added.



It added, "As part of this change, the Instagram Shop tab will be removed. "

This step comes as a reversal, as before reels were the prime attraction of the photo-sharing app, the prime spot had a plus sign (+) for creating content and uploading pictures and videos. So, when it was replaced with reels, the app faced strong views from its users.

Moreover, this is also not the second time that such changes are being tried by Instagram. Earlier, the company had first relocated the Reels tab to the middle of the navigation bar in 2020, when it also replaced the popular Activity tab with the Shop tab instead.

The Compose button and Activity were also then relocated to the top right of the home screen, making them harder to find. At the time, Instagram explained these changes would make it easier for users to access Instagram’s “expanded suite of products.”

Instagram rose to popularity in India after Chinese TikTok was banned in the country. The app's 'Reels' section rose globally too. This made Instagram's push for Reels even more aggressive. However, the obvious similarities with TikTok have not always been appreciated by users.

Last year Instagram influencers Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner added their voices to user complaints, as Jenner posted an image to her Instagram begging the company to “make Instagram Instagram again,” and to “stop trying to be TikTok.”