Instagram never allowed users to delete their account from the app, but now iOS users can

Instagram will finally let users delete their account directly from the mobile app now. No, this option was not available to users before. But to comply with the latest guidelines of Apple's App Store, Instagram has now made the option to delete an Instagram account straight from the app, available to the users. Apple's updated App Store Review Guidelines has made it mandatory for all apps that offer account creation in the app to also include the option of deleting the account from the app. Up until now, Instagram forced users to follow a lengthy process to delete an account.

"We want to give people more ways to control their experience and time spent on Instagram. We've rolled out the option to delete your account in Settings on iOS, and you'll still have the option to temporarily disable your account before choosing to delete it." a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

In order to delete your Instagram account, you have to access your Instagram through a web browser on a mobile desktop. Strangely, the option was not available within the app. Instagram said that it is now rolling out the option within its iOS app. Previously, you could only deactivate your account from the app. This, more or less, makes you invisible on the app but your data remains on Instagram servers. So, when users do not find an option to delete their account, they simply deactivate their accounts without realising that their data will be stored on Instagram servers even if they do not use the app.

Apple's updated App Store guidelines has mandated all apps to let users initiate deletion of their account within the app. Apple on its support page stated that when an account is deleted from the app, it removes the account from the developer's records, along with any data associated with the account that the developer isn't legally required to maintain.

When apps provide this option to users, they give people more control of the personal data they've shared. "If you're updating an app or submitting a new app with account creation, please read the guidance below to prevent delays in review," Apple says. The Cupertino-giant has also nudged apps to make the account deletion process easier to find in the app. It should be present in the app's account settings.