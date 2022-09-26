Instagram now allows you to post long videos as Stories without breaking them into 15-seconds clips

Instagram is set to roll out a new feature for uploading longer, uninterrupted IG Stories. The new feature will let users share 60-second Stories in one slide. Currently, Instagram does not allow users to share longer videos in stories in one go. Instead, it breaks the video into 15-second mini-clips. In a report by TechCrunch, a spokesperson from Meta confirmed the new update on Instagram stories. "Now, you'll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15-second clips," says the spokesperson.

Instagram is introducing new features to keep the app more engaging and interactive to rival the short video app TikTok. The new update will be helpful for creators who want to push more video content on without any interruptions. It would also come in handy for viewers who constantly have to tap to see the full video. It may also help users de-clutter their Story tray. However, it might not go well with all users since they'd have to wait longer to see the full video. Instagram Stories does not offer an option to adjust the playback speed (yet).

The Meta-owned social media is slowly blurring lines between Reels and other formats on the platform. For instance, video posts now get uploaded as Reels. The company recently increased the Reels' length from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. With that, the app developers are also testing a new Story layout. The new feature will hide excessive posts. Currently, users can post up to 100 stories. With the update, the story sharing count will be the same, but users will see a "Show All" button to see the rest of the Stories.

The updates are not entirely surprising, since Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed the company's plans to tweak the algorithm to make video content more visible. Instagram is prioritising more towards video content and may focus on revolving the majority of its content around Reels and short videos. The app continues to face stiff competition from TikTok. However, the company is also facing a severe backlash from users, including the Kardashians, who want the app to remain a photo-centric platform. Users want Instagram to stick to its roots as a photo-sharing app.