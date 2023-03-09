Instagram outage: Services restored hours after app encounters 'technical issue'

Instagram was back up and running after being inaccessible globally because of a technical issue.

The Meta-owned app took to Twitter to confirm that the trouble faced by its users in accessing their profiles has been resolved.

Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. #instagramdown March 9, 2023

Instagram's services were affected globally. About 46,000 users in the US raised the issue on Downdetector, an online tool to track outages of websites and apps.

In India, the outage started at about 7 am and lasted for almost over 3 hours.

According to Downdetector, 50 per cent of users faced trouble regarding server connections and 20 per cent faced problems logging in.

Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

Meanwhile, Twitter erupted with memes about the outage.

me after turning my wifi on and off for 10 minutes when it was actually instagram that's down. #instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/9jXMLFXPLr — sheryl (@sherylsethi) March 9, 2023

However, this is not the first time Instagram was reporting trouble. Over the last year, Meta and its family of apps -- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp have been through major outages bringing work and communication to a grinding halt. More recently a outage had hit all the apps in January.

