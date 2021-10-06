Instagram rebrands IGTV as Instagram TV, will allow users to watch and upload lengthy videos from main app

Photo and video sharing app Instagram has rebranded IGTV and is now combining IGTV videos and video feeds into one tab called Instagram TV. Instagram will now allow users to watch and upload videos up to 60 minutes into the main app. Instagram notes that the new video format will make it easier for people to discover new video content. Instagram notes that when watching videos on Instagram, viewers can tap anywhere on the video to enter fullscreen. Users will also be able to keep scrolling to discover new video content from creators that may interest them.

Users will still be able to upload videos from the camera by clicking on the + sign in the top right corner of the Instagram home page and selecting Post. They will also be able to trim videos, add filters and add the location to videos.

"The new Video tab will be the home for this combined video format, making it easier for people to find content from creators they love. To make it easier to understand how videos are performing, we're merging feed post insights and video insights into one combined metric for businesses and creators," Instagram in a blog post noted.

Instagram introduced IGTV videos back in 2018, which used to be an exclusive video format with lengthy videos reserved for the platform. Now, Instagram feed videos can run up to 60 minutes and users can access the videos directly from the main app.

Meanwhile, Instagram has also started rolling out the ability to post photos and videos directly from a desktop browser. The new functionality on Instagram's desktop allows users to apply filters and edit photos like in the case of mobile devices.

To upload a photo through the desktop browser, click on the + icon on the top right corner of the webpage. Select the main image from your macOS or Windows PC. Once you have decided which photo you want to upload, you can select from four crop sizes including Original, Square (1:1), Portrait (4:5), and Landscape (16:9). Users will also get the option to select a filter from the platform and to adjust settings like brightness, contrast, saturation, temperature, fade, and vignette.



