Instagram teases subscription model, App Store listing confirms Rs 89 monthly price

Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms for influencers and content creators, especially after India banned TikTok. Now, the photo-sharing platform is nearing the launch of its subscription model, wherein users may have to pay to see Stories or access other content from creators. The news is seemingly confirmed with "Instagram Subscriptions" listed on the App Store under in-app purchases.

In India, the App Store listing for Instagram shows Rs 89 monthly charges for "Instagram Subscriptions", which as first spotted by Techcrunch, wasn't there before. Earlier, the App Store listing for Instagram only included badges as in-app purchases starting at Rs 89 to Rs 449.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri, earlier this year, dropped a few hints that the platform was exploring a subscription model for content creators.



Instagram isn't the first to jump to the subscription bandwagon, as Twitter has already launched Twitter Blue, its version of subscriptions.

Instagram App Store listing

Apart from Instagram Subscription, the photo-sharing platform is reportedly working on multiple features, including the Fan Club feature, which, as you might have guessed, is aimed at content creators.

While speaking at Creator Week in June, Mosseri did drop hints about three ways creators will be able to monetise, including merchandise and affiliate marketing, ad revenue share, and tips or through badges.

The upcoming subscription model may help creators and influencers charge followers for exclusive content. This would also open a front for creators to showcase their best work and keep a price tag for real followers to watch or experience. Earlier this year, the Instagram head also hinted about building a marketplace for NFTs.

Considering, Instagram hasn't officially announced its subscription model. We can expect that the platform is still testing the feature with a limited number of users. However, the App Store listing seems to have spilt the beans for Instagram globally. In the US, Instagram subscriptions are listed at $0.99 to $4.99, hinting that the platform may have multiple tiers for users to subscribe to. We should hear more about the subscription model in the coming days or weeks.