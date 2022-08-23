Instagram testing Candid Challenges feature, roll out expected soon

Instagram recently released the 'Dual Camera' option that enables users to record and capture videos and photos simultaneously with both the front and rear cameras. Now, as per the latest reports, the Meta-owned social media site will soon roll out another feature named 'Candid Challenges'.

Instagram Candid Challenge feature: what is it?

Instagram's "Candid Challenge" feature will allow users to share their candid images on the photo-sharing platform. Users following the Candid Challenge will receive a notification from the app at a set time every day to capture and upload their candid photo or video.

The two-minute window will let users capture themselves from both the front and rear camera and share what they are doing at that time. The snapped image or video will show in the story tray of the app. The feature is currently an internal prototype.

The new feature sounds familiar to "BeReal" -- a French social media app released in 2020. The app also asks users to take their candid pictures every day at a set period of time. The app asks users to upload their selfies within 2-minutes after receiving the prompt.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a tech researcher, tweeted about the new feature and said, "Instagram is working on IG Candid Challenges, a feature inspired by BeReal App. Add another IG Candid to your story tray. And every day at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes."

While it's still not clear if Instagram will launch the feature anytime soon, a report described that it's currently an "internal prototype" that's "not testing externally."