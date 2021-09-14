Instagram testing new Favourites feature, Stories Montage for Reels

Instagram is testing a new feature where it will allow users to mark their followers as Favourites and will prioritise their content in users' feeds. The potential feature will allow users to view posts from favourites higher in the feed. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared screenshots on Twitter which show how the favorites feature, which is still under development, is likely to work. The screenshots show that users can add their followers to the potential favorites feature without them knowing, and enables them to see their favourites' posts higher in the feed.

With thousands of posts that include pictures, videos and reels on Instagram, users will be able to prioritise the content from their favourite users which will appear to them first with the favourites option. Users will be able to access the Favourites option through the More option which is represented by three vertical lines on the top left side of the profile page. Instagram currently has a close friends option which allows users to share their stories with some followers and hide them from the rest.

#Instagram is working on "Favorites"



In a separate tweet, Paluzzi highlighted that Instagram could be working on a Stories Montage tool that would allow users to create Reels directly from their stories. The story-style montages have become popular on Instagram's counterpart, TikTok and the social media company issaid to be working on a similar feature.

Meanwhile, Instagram company chief Adam Mosseri has indicated that Instagram for iPad will not be rolling out anytime soon. 9to5Mac quoted Mosseri as saying, "I spent a bit of time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but still no iPad app for Instagram. It would be nice to do, but there's a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn't made the cut."

Mosserri had also recently shared that Instagram is trying to build new experiences in four areas including creators, video, shopping and messaging. Instagram will now let creators post exclusive content for paid subscribers. The feature would be known as Exclusive Stories. This means that creators can put up exclusive stories for their paid followers, meaning the followers who have paid to view their content. The feature is similar to Twitter's Super Follow feature announced recently.