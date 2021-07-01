Instagram to focus on video content, will no longer remain a photo-sharing app

Video content is becoming a thing on the Internet. With almost every social media app working towards prioritizing video content, soon there will be a dedicated video section in every app that you possibly in your phone. No, the apps have not confirmed this, but this could very well happen in the future. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri too is not content with Instagram being just a photo-sharing app. The company now wants to focus more on video content to be able to take on apps like YouTube and TikTok, which are currently dominating the video space. Mosseri announced that Instagram will soon display full-screen, recommended videos in their feeds.

Instagram had earlier introduced a TikTok-like application called Reels. It did not launch a standalone app like TikTok but Reels took major inspiration from TikTok. Incidentally, India was the first country to receive Reels because it had banned TikTok in the country around the same time due to national security reasons. But now Instagram wants to up its game in the video department. The app is now ready to experiment with full-screen videos. The videos will be recommended to users in their feeds.

Mosseri posted a video of himself on Twitter and wrote, "Changes are coming to video on Instagram. At Instagram, we're always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we're focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging."

In the video, he said that Instagram is trying to build new experiences in four areas including creators, video, shopping and messaging. "We're also going to be experimenting with how do we embrace video more broadly -- full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video. You'll see us do a number of things, or experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months." He said that Instagram will start rolling out these features in the coming weeks. Instagram will recommend full-screen videos to the users in the coming months.

"We're no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app. Let's be honest, there's some really serious competition right now. TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there are lots of other upstarts as well. People are looking to Instagram to be entertained, there's stiff competition and there's more to do. We have to embrace that, and that means change," Mosseri said in the video.

Instagram was primarily known for being a photo-sharing app or a square-photo-sharing app, but that would not be the case in the days to come.

Instagram to soon let creators make money out of their content

On a related note, Instagram will now let creators post exclusive content for paid subscribers. The feature would be known as "Exclusive Stories". This means that creators can put up exclusive stories for their paid followers, meaning the followers who have paid to view their content. The feature is similar to Twitter's Super Follow feature announced recently.