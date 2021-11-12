Instagram to roll out text-to-speech feature and voice effects for Reels

Instagram is rolling out a couple of interesting features that would help users in making creative Reels. To take on TikTok, Instagram is rolling out new voice effects and text-to-speech features for Reels. These features can be used while editing Reels. They will make your Reels look more engaging and more interactive.

Announcing the feature, Instagram posted on its platform, "Attention Reels creators! We know that using sound and audio are one of the funniest aspects of creating a Reel! So today we're launching two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech. Swipe through to learn more about how to use them to take your Reels to the next level."

Instagram will let creators use an artificial voice in the Reels to read anything instead of using their own voice. However, for people who are already using TikTok, this feature isn't something new. TikTok already has the text-to-speech feature. Considering the feature's growing popularity, Instagram decided to implement the text-to-speech feature. Creators will be able to use this feature starting this week. The feature will be rolled out to iOS and Android users. It is important to note that in order to get the new features on Reels, users will have to update to the latest version of the app.

On a related note, Instagram will soon roll out a feature that would remind users to "take a break" from the app. If you love scrolling through your Instagram feed all day, the upcoming feature would be extremely beneficial for you. The photo-sharing app will remind you to take a break from the app if you have been hooked on it for too long. Interestingly, you can decide after how long do you want the app to remind you to go off the app. The feature is currently being tested, and it will only be available in December.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri had confirmed testing the feature. He said, "Testing "Take a Break" We started testing a new feature called "Take a Break" this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I'm excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December."

