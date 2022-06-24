Instagram to users: upload selfie and give pinky promise to verify your age

Instagram is testing new ways to confirm the age of users in order to provide age-appropriate experiences. The platform is introducing two new options, in addition to having someone upload their ID. One will now be required to upload a video selfie or ask their friends to confirm their age, which is being said that is still not an effective way to get confirmation on the age.

Instagram introduced age verification feature back in 2019, but the system was not very effective as people were only required to provide a birthdate to get done with the age verification process. The system was mandatory, but the platform was not able to get solid confirmation on the age of user. It later announced that one will have to verify their age by uploading an official ID, such as a driver's license or ID card.

While this method looks good, the social media giant doesn't ask for verification of claimed ages. A 2021 study carried out by Child-protection non-profit company, Thorn, revealed that more than 40 percent of children under the age of 13 are using Instagram and other social media platforms that are claiming to exclude them. In case you are unaware, Instagram has an age limit and requires a user to be 13 years of age in order to sign up.

It seems that Instagram is now introducing new ways to tackle the appropriate age issue in a better way. The latest announcement for the age verification also suggests the same and the existing won't likely be asked to again go through this process. It will only be for those who will try to make changes to their age or someone who is creating a new account. Also, one can choose to avoid the video selfie or social vouching option.

"If someone attempts to edit their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or over, we'll require them to verify their age using one of three options: upload their ID, record a video selfie or ask mutual friends to verify their age," Instagram said in a blog post.

As mentioned above, there are three options. The first one is uploading any of your official ID card. The second one is social vouching. Instagram will require you to ask your mutual followers to confirm your age.

"The person vouching must be at least 18 years old, must not be vouching for anyone else at that time and will need to meet other safeguards we have in place," the company said. One will have to select three people and the ones you select to vouch for you will receive a request to confirm your age and will need to respond within three days.

The third one is a video selfie. You can choose to upload a video selfie to verify your age. After you take a video selfie, Instagram shares the image with Yoti, whose technology will them estimate your age based on your facial features and shares the estimate. The company is claiming that your data gets deleted within 30 days of time.