Instagram users may soon able to reply to Stories with images, voice messages

Instagram recently rolled out the ability to react to Stories. The feature is now available for all Android as well as iOS users globally. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is reportedly working on two more ways to reply to Stories one, with images, and the second, with voice messages. These features are reportedly currently under work and will be released soon.

The information comes from software developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for finding upcoming features on social apps such as Instagram. Paluzzi shared screenshots of the upcoming Instagram features.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with images pic.twitter.com/1mpaDstcZw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

One of the screenshots shows an image icon next to the message tab on stories. It appears that the feature will allow users to pick photos from their phone gallery and respond to Stories. The second screenshot shows a 'mic' icon in place of the image button, right next to the existing GIF option.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

Currently, there are no details on whether there will be a time limit for the voice message. Similar features are already available for Instagram Direct messages (DMs). On DMs, you can send text messages, GIFs, photos, stickers, and voice messages.

The photo-sharing application hasn't yet revealed any official details related to the upcoming images and voice message reply options for Stories. But, since these features are currently under work, it is likely that we will see the release in the weeks or probably a few months to come.

Currently, users can either reply to Stories via text message or react to them. The reaction feature was released just a few weeks ago and it has already gained wide popularity among Instagrammers around the world.

WhatsApp messages reaction

A similar reactions feature is reportedly coming for WhatsApp messages as well. The feature has reportedly reached the WhatsApp Android beta users, which suggests that the stable release will also happen very soon. If you use the WhatsApp beta version on Android, you may have already experienced the feature by now. Read more about the WhatsApp message reaction feature here.