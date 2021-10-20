Instagram users will no longer need their phones to post pictures, they can do it from desktop now

Instagram for web has got major updates that will let users post stories from their desktop web browser. Earlier, Instagram users could only view stories on desktop and post stories only from their mobile app. However, now Facebook-owned company has made it simpler for users to manage their accounts even for the desktop web browser. Instagram users now have various options available at the top right centre of their tab, users can send messages, create posts, there is an explore tab too that will let users find new posts.

Users can now use their computers to edit their pictures and upload them directly from the web. The functionality is not limited to the mobile app anymore. Almost all the features that are available on the mobile app are now there on the desktop web browser. The only thing that you cannot do now from the desktop web browser is post Reels. Having said that, users can post videos using the create option that is available on the top right centre of the website. You can also not post Stories from the desktop but can view stories that appear on your feed.

On another note, Wabetainfo reports that Instagram is finally testing the possibility of letting users post longer Stories longer than 30 seconds. Users currently have the option of posting Stories that are only 30-seconds long. However, Alessandro Paluzzi has spotted the option of 60-seconds stories on Instagram. He also revealed that Videos up to 60 seconds will no longer be broken up into segments. Instagram could possibly roll out the features by October 21.

Instagram is also working on new ways to make the platform a safe place for young users. The photo-sharing app will now introduce a new feature that would ask teenagers to maintain a safe distance from harmful content and encourage them to "take a break" from Instagram. The new features were announced by Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg. The announcement Clegg came shortly after ex-Facebook employee turned Whistleblower made shocking claims about Facebook harming young users through Instagram.