Instagram will allow users to reply to messages or share content directly from feed

Instagram is adding a number of new features to its app. Meta has announced in a blog post that users will see seven new features on Instagram. The company is adding the ability to share music previews and a way to send messages silently. One will also be able to see who's online to chat, just like WhatsApp. Keep reading to know more about these new Instagram features.

Instagram now allows users to reply to messages while browsing the main feed. So, when users will receive a message while scrolling through the feed, they will be able to reply to that message without hopping into the Direct Message section. Furthermore, the company is also making it easier for you to share posts with friends. Now, one simply needs to tap and hold the share button to reshare a post with anyone.

If you are someone who chats on Instagram, then you might like the "Online" feature that the platform is adding. Now, one will notice "Online" written on Instagram when a person is online, similar to how WhatsApp works. You can hide your last seen or active status, but WhatsApp will still show the other person when you are online and using the app. This will now also be the case with Instagram.

One will also be able to customize messaging threads on Instagram. The app will allow users to send messages without notifying friends late at night or when they are busy by adding "@silent" in the message. The app is also adding a new lo-fi chat theme as well as a way to create polls in group chats.

Lastly, one will also be able to share a 30-second preview of a song directly from the chat window thanks to integrations with Apple and Amazon Music. The company has confirmed it will soon add support for Spotify as well. It is important to note that the new features are currently available in select countries. While the social media giant hasn't revealed the names of countries that will be getting these features, it has confirmed that it plans to release them to more markets.