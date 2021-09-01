Instagram will make it mandatory for users to provide their birthday to continue using the app

Instagram will now start showing prompts to users to enter their birthday. If you have an Instagram account and have not shared your birth details with the app, you will be shown prompts by the app to provide your birthday. The prompts will be shown to you every time you open the app. They can be ignored initially but in the longer run, the Facebook-owned app will make it mandatory for users to provide their birthday in order to use Instagram. This would help Instagram in determining the age of the users and show age-relevant content to the users.

Talking about the feature, Pavni Diwanji, VP of Youth Products, Instagram said in a blog post, "We've been clear that we want to do more to create safer, more private experiences for young people. To do that we need to know how old everybody is on Instagram, so we've started asking people to share their birthday with us if they haven't shared it previously. This work began a few years ago when we started asking people for their birthday. While we have birthdays for most people on Instagram, to get a more complete picture we're introducing two new changes. These changes only apply to people who haven't already shared their birthday."

Diwanji in the blog says that the information provided by the users will help the app in creating new safety features for young people. This would also help Instagram in providing the right experiences to the right age group. Instagram will now start asking users for their birthday when they open Instagram. They will be shown a notification a handful of times till they submit their details. It would be soon become necessary for users to provide their birthday to continue using Instagram. The prompts will be shown to people who have hidden their birthdays from Instagram.

Secondly, if you warning posts on your feed, Instagram will first ask you to share your birthday before you can see the post. "These screens aren't new, and we already show them on posts that may be sensitive or graphic, but we don't currently ask for your birthday when viewing these posts. Now, we'll start asking for your birthday on some of these screens if you haven't shared it with us previously," the company says.