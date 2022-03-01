Instagram will never get dedicated app for iPad

Instagram does not seem too keen to introduce a dedicated app for the iPad. The news will go down well with iPad users as a separate app for iPad apps has always been in demand. In a Twitter post, Adam Mosseri listed out the reasons why Instagram may never get an app made especially for the iPad OS. Interestingly, WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, was spotted working on a dedicated app for iPad OS but the messaging app too seemed to have scrapped the idea.

Marques Brownlee, a well-known YouTuber, highlighted on Twitter that Instagram does not have a proper app for iPad in 2022. In response to his tweet, Mosseri said, "It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things.

In another tweet, he said, "I call these "finally features." Things like supporting dark mode, scheduled posts, an iPad app, deleting one photo from a carousel, etc. Seems like we will have to wait a little longer to get an Instagram app for iPad because Mosseri doesn't think that there are enough iPad users in the world.

Using an Instagram app on an iPad is the same as using it on a desktop. The iPad comes with a rear and front camera but, despite that, you cannot put the camera to use for Instagram. You can post pictures that are already there in your gallery. Similarly, you can post short videos or even post boomerangs from the iPad. Although Mosseri has said no to an Instagram app, for now, he may consider launching one in 2023.

As far as iPad users are concerned, a report by market research firm IDC revealed that Apple sold over 17.5 million iPads across the globe in the final quarter of 2021. The report also states that Apple made up 34 percent of the worldwide tablet market last year.

On a related note, Instagram will discontinue its IGTV app. The photo-sharing app announced that it is shutting down the IGTV app, to make video content "as simple as possible to discover and create". "As part of our efforts to make a video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app. We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months," the company wrote.