Instagram will soon allow users to add music to their feeds

Instagram is testing new ways to enhance the user experience. The photo-sharing app is currently testing one of the most-awaited features- the ability to add music to the feed.Currently, users can only add music either to stories or to the Reels. However, now the Meta-owned social media app will let users add music to their feed. India is amongst the two countries where the feature will be tested. The other countries where the feature will be tested are Brazil and Turkey.

For the longest time, users have tried various apps to add music to their photos, but Instagram will not let you add music to your videos or photos unless you post it as a Reel. With the new feature, users will be able to express themselves better by adding songs to photos and videos on their feed. If you end up clicking on the song, you will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song.

Here is how the feature will work once it is rolled out

-- Post a picture or a video on Instagram following the usual steps

-- Click on Add Music option that will be visible to you while posting the picture

-- You can search for specific songs in the "Search" field or browse for music in the "Trending" or "For You" sections of the prompt.

-- After searching for the song, you can select it and add it to your media.

-- You can also edit the clip duration (similar to stories) and choose the length of time you would like to include (up to X seconds)/

-- Once you are done editing the feed, click on done and then share it on your Instgram feed.

On a related note, Instagram has started asking new users for video selfies. Social media consultant Matt Navara revealed on Twitter that some Instagram users will be asked to submit video selfies submit video selfies showing multiple angles of their faces to verify that they are real people. This would only be applicable to new users. Not everybody will be asked to submit video selfies. People with multiple accounts on Instagram may have to submit video selfies to prove they are real people.

""Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity. Meta promises not to collect biometric data,"Navara said. The screenshots show Instagram asking users to take a video selfie. "We need a short video of you turning your head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you are a real person and confirm your identity," the Instagram notification read.