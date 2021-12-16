Instagram will soon let users post 60 seconds long stories without cutting them

Photo-sharing app Instagram is working on an interesting update that would make posting Stories fun. Instagram users have always complained of not being able to post longer Stories without the clips getting chopped. However, now Instagram is trying to fix the issue. The app will soon let users post 60 seconds videos as Stories.

Social media expert Matt Navarra posted on Twitter about the upcoming Instagram feature. He said, "Instagram is testing longer stories segments of up to 60 seconds." Instagram is reportedly testing the feature with a selected bunch of people."

Currently, if you try to post videos longer than 15 seconds, the video will be automatically split into different stories. The breaks the flow and is not very pleasant to look at. Users enjoy videos more when they are not broken into parts. If Instagram rolls out the feature, users will be able to post 60-seconds long videos. The best bit about the upcoming feature is that it will not split the video posted as stories.

On a related note, Instagram will soon let users add music to their feeds. Instagram will begin testing the feature in Brazil and Turkey. Users will no longer have to rely on third-party apps to add music to their pictures or videos that are posted on the Instagram feed. If you end up clicking on the song, you will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song.

Here is how the feature will work once it is rolled out

-- Post a picture or a video on Instagram following the usual steps-- Click on Add Music option that will be visible to you while posting the picture-- You can search for specific songs in the "Search" field or browse for music in the "Trending" or "For You" sections of the prompt.

-- After searching for the song, you can select it and add it to your media.

-- You can also edit the clip duration (similar to stories) and choose the length of time you would like to include (up to X seconds).