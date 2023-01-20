Instagram’s new Quiet Mode will prevent your followers from sending DMs, here’s how

Want to sleep or take a break from social media but the notifications tempt you to check the apps again and again? Not anymore, as Meta has released a new feature for its Instagram users which will allow them to temporarily silence push notifications during their break time. Not only that, but the new feature will also send an auto-reply to your Instagram followers informing them not to message you so that you can focus on your meditation, driving, studying or just during your little break from the digital world.

Launching the Quiet Mode on Instagram, Meta says it wants to help people focus and to encourage people to set boundaries with their friends and followers. The feature will allow Instagram users to manage their time and focus and limit their social media activity.

How will the Quiet mode on Instagram work

Detailing the new feature, Meta further explains that once enabled on Instagram, the Quiet mode will turn off app notifications and will also send an auto-reply to followers when someone send a direct message (DM). " The feature, called Quiet Mode, will send automatic replies to users who try to message you on the platform, letting them know you weren't notified," says Meta in its blog post.

Once the user is back from the break time and starts using the app again, Instagram will show a quick summary of notifications which they missed during the interval, helping users to catch up with anything important.

Additionally, Instagram will also allow users to customise their Quiet mode hours according to their schedule. Just like Quiet mode on Facebook, Instagram users will also be able to schedule specific times when the feature will automatically be turned on.

How to turn on Quiet Mode in Instagram

To turn on quiet mode go to Instagram Settings> Notifications> Quiet Mode.

This new feature will focus more on teen users and will notify them to turn on the Quiet Mode "when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night." "Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school," the blog post further reads.

The feature is currently rolling out for everyone in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and will come to more countries soon, including India.

In the meantime, Meta is also introducing a new feature to help users manage their recommendation feed. " We want to give people more control over the content they see on Instagram, so we're introducing new features that allow people to tell us what content they don't want recommended to them," says Meta.

The new recommendation feature will allow users to -

Choose and hide multiple pieces of content in the explore section that they are not interested in.

Hide recommended posts which contain specific words. You can avoid a list of words, emojis or hashtags so that related content will not appear in your explore feed.

Filtering the content will help Instagram analyse what you like and will further show content as per your interest. Users can access the new recommendation features in the Hidden Words section of Privacy settings.



