Intel Arc announced as company's new graphics division, will launch gaming GPUs starting Q1 2022

Intel has announced a new brand name for its graphics products lineup. All the future graphics hardware, software and services from the company will now be released under the brand name Intel Arc.

Marking the debut of its new vertical, Intel has also named the upcoming hardware generations to be seen under the Intel Arc vertical. The portfolio under the new brand will begin with the first generation hardware code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2) and based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture.

The Xe HPG microarchitecture will form the backbone of upcoming Intel Arc graphics products. Deemed as a convergence of "Intel's Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures," the Xe HPG is meant to deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features.

The first example of this would be the Alchemist. The first generation of Intel Arc products will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling. In addition, it will offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

Other than information on the Alchemist, Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand. As mentioned by the company, these would be Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

Intel says that the new vertical and its associated long-term vision is meant to bring "frictionless gaming and content creation experiences" to gamers and creators around the globe. The company will vie to give them new capabilities in a choice of hardware, complete with open and accessible software tools.

The company says that the Alchemist products will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Processors under the Alchemist lineup will be available in numerous desktops and notebooks made by partners of Intel located around the world.

The company has not revealed any of the specifications of its upcoming graphics products yet. Though the mention of some of the aspects, like ray tracing and AI-driven super sampling, hint that the Intel Arc will be focused on the high-end graphics card market. With this, it is likely to compete with offerings from the likes of Nvidia and AMD. How it will fare against the competition, however, will only be revealed in the coming months.