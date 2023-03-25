Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai react

Gordon Moore, a pioneer of the technology industry, has died at the age of 94. He was one of the co-founders of Intel and a driving force behind the development of modern computing devices. According to a press release from the company, Moore died on March 25th, 2023.

Moore was part of the "traitorous eight" group of engineers who founded Fairchild Semiconductor, a company that became an incubator for many other Silicon Valley companies, including AMD. Along with Robert Noyce, another member of the eight, Moore went on to found Intel in 1968, originally named Integrated Electronics. He eventually became chairman and CEO of the company in 1979, and served as CEO for eight years.

Moore is perhaps best known for his prediction in 1965, which became known as "Moore's Law." He stated that processors would roughly double in transistor count every year. A decade later, he changed his estimate to be one double every two years. While this prediction is no longer accurate, it held true for a surprisingly long time and had a profound impact on the development of the technology industry.

In a statement from The Gordon and Betty Moore foundation, Moore said, "once I made a successful prediction, I avoided making another" when asked about Moore's Law in 2015. He was known for his philanthropic pursuits in recent years, working with his wife on problems concerning environmental conservation, scientific research, higher education, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Last year, Intel named its new Oregon facility after Moore, calling it "Gordon Moore Park." The facility had its grand opening on April 11th, 2022. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger issued a statement in response to Moore's passing, saying, "Gordon Moore was a pioneer of the technology industry, and his contributions will continue to shape the world for generations to come. We are grateful for his leadership, his vision, and his unwavering commitment to advancing the field of computing."

Moore's impact on the technology industry cannot be overstated. He was a visionary who helped lay the foundation for the digital age we live in today. His legacy will live on through the many companies and technologies he helped create, and through the philanthropic work he pursued in his later years. The tech industry has lost a true giant, and he will be sorely missed.