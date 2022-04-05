Intel launches new chipset for Bitcoin miners that promises to lessen energy demands

Among the accusations that Bitcoin applications face, an immense energy requirement and the resulting impact on the environment is the biggest one. Intel may have an answer to that now, as the chip giant has launched its second-generation bitcoin mining chip, named "Intel Blockscale ASIC."

Intel says that the new chip will enable "energy-efficient hashing for proof-of-work consensus networks." In other words, Bitcoin miners will be able to use the chip to conduct the complicated computations involved in Bitcoin mining in a manner that requires much less power than conventional chips.

Intel anticipates that its new Blockscale ASIC can offer an optimal balance of hashing throughput and energy efficiency regardless of a customer's operating environment. The expectations are built on Intel's "decades of R&D" in cryptography, hashing techniques and ultra-low voltage circuits, all leading to a more sustainable way for blockchain applications to scale their computing power.

Intel mentions some key features for the Intel Blockscale ASIC in a new blog. Its new chip is a dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor with up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and up to 26 J/TH power efficiency. The chip also comes with temperature and voltage sensing capabilities, as well as support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain.

As mentioned, Intel Blockscale ASIC will address the growing pool of computing power directed to blockchain computations. In doing so, it will help these operations be more energy-efficient and provide more longevity to the operations by being durable. Intel says that this will also mitigate long-term e-waste concerns.

The company mentions that the shipments of Intel Blockscale ASIC to customers will begin in the third quarter of 2022. Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure will be among the first customers of Intel's new ASIC. Intel will then continue to supply the chip to prospective customers in 2023 and beyond. Given the nature of the silicon powering this technology, Intel will be able to supply it in volume without compromising the supply of new CPUs or GPUs.