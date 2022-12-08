Intel likely to fire over 200 employees, offers 3 months unpaid leave to factory workers

Chipmaker Intel is said to start firing employees soon, as we also reported in the month of October. According to a report coming from CRN, Intel will begin firing employees starting from January 31. The company states poor sales due to macroeconomic conditions as the reason behind the mass layoff.

As per the report, the company will let go of at least 201 employees as "part of a broader cost-cutting effort". The report claims the "Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications" has revealed that around 111 employees will be laid off at Intel's Folsom, California location. While "90 employees will be asked to go from Santa Clara location, where the company is headquartered."

Another report from Oregon Live states that the chipmaker is offering three months of unpaid leave to thousands of manufacturing/factory workers globally. "Retaining our manufacturing talent is a key element of positioning Intel for long-term growth. Voluntary timeoff programmes allow us an opportunity to reduce short term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," the report quoted the chipmaker. The Financial Times recently reported that the company has offered three months of unpaid leave to Intel workers in Ireland.

To recall, during the company's quarter three earnings call in October, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company is "responding to the current environment by taking aggressive actions to reduce costs." "Inclusive in our efforts will be steps to optimise our headcount. These are difficult decisions affecting our loyal Intel family, but we need to balance increased investment," the Intel CEO announced during the earnings call.

Meanwhile, several Indian companies, including Swiggy and edtech startup Vedantu are firing hundreds of employees. As per reports, Swiggy is planning to layoff around 250 employees this month. Edtech startup Vedantu has also reportedly laid off as many as 385 employees in a fourth round of layoffs.