Intel officially enters Bitcoin mining with new blockchain chip that is 1000x faster than other mining GPUs

Intel is now officially into the cryptocurrency mining business. To cater to the large community of cryptocurrency miners, the company has announced a new chip dedicated to Bitcoin mining and other blockchain applications. The chip will start shipping later this year.

Announcing the effort in a new online note, Intel says that its new chip will attempt to address the rising concerns around the huge energy required for the upkeep of cryptocurrency mining processes. For this, the chip is said to be an energy-efficient "blockchain accelerator" that has been designed to speed up blockchain tasks in a manner that requires much less energy than the prevalent technologies.

"Our customers are asking for scalable and sustainable solutions, which is why we are focusing our efforts on realizing the full potential of blockchain by developing the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale," writes Raja M. Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) Group at Intel Corporation.

He notes that the new chip's architecture is implemented "on a tiny piece of silicon." This is meant to have a minimal impact to the supply of current products, as the world shows signs of surfacing from a dire shortage of chipsets.

Intel has already found the first round of buyers for its upcoming blockchain accelerators. In the note, it mentions that the Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc, which recently changed its name from Square Inc to highlight its focus on the blockchain, will be the first buyers of the Intel chip, along with Bitcoin mining company GRIID Infrastructures.

In terms of performance, Intel says that its blockchain chip will deliver a 1000x better performance per watt than mainstream GPUs for SHA-256 based mining. Intel will release more details about its blockchain accelerator at the International Solid-State Circuit Conference (ISSCC) scheduled for later this month.

Intel has also formed a new Custom Compute Group within its AXG business unit to support the upcoming blockchain accelerator and additional emerging technologies. The new team will focus on building custom silicon platforms optimized for customers' workloads. These may address use-cases like "blockchain and other custom accelerated supercomputing opportunities at the edge." Intel also says that it will attempt to leverage technologies from its zetta-scale computing initiative to deliver energy-efficient solutions in the coming future.