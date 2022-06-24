Internet shutdown can harm democracies, says UN

The United Nations has called on countries to stop imposing Internet shutdowns, warning of dire consequences. The UN rights office have said that if they keep imposing internet shutdowns or disruptions they will have to face deadly consequences. The report said the Internet shutdowns would impact the lives and human rights of millions of people.

In a new report issued, the UN rights office highlighted how the Internet shutdowns can affect people in hospitals. "Hospitals being unable to contact their doctors in cases of emergency, voters being deprived of information about candidates, handicraft makers being cut off from customers, and... peaceful protesters who fall under violent attack being unable to call for help" can be just some of the impacts when internet and telecommunications services shut down, it said.

The UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has noted in a statement that the internet shutdowns are taking place a time when the digital world has become essential for the realisation of many human rights. He further added that shutting down the internet for longer periods can cause damage in material and human rights terms.

Shutting down the internet can not only hamper the economy, but can also cause mental trauma as it deprives "thousands or even millions of people of their only means of reaching loved ones, continuing their work or participating in political debates or decisions."

"Internet shutdowns have emerged as the digital world has become ever more important, indeed essential, for the realization of many human rights. Switching off the Internet causes incalculable damage, both in material and human rights terms," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

"When a state shuts down the internet, both people and economies suffer. The costs for jobs, education, health and political participation virtually always exceed any hoped for benefit," he added.

The UN rights office wants to take swift action against Internet shutdowns.

Notably, India ranges first globally when it comes down to internet shutdowns. An internet tracker called internetshutdowns., which is maintained by Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), has reported that there have been a total of 550 internet shutdowns in India so far since 2012. Over 50 per cent of these shutdowns have taken place since 2019.