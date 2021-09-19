iOS 15 update to be available in India on Monday: Features, release time, and compatible iPhones

Apple has confirmed that the latest iteration of their operating system, iOS 15 will be available for download on September 20. iPhone users have been advised to update to iOS 14.8, as it was recently released to fix a bug that could allow spyware to infect your device.

Alongside iOS 15 Apple will also be launching the iPadOS 15 software update for the company's flagship tablets. The iPad will get a complete home screen overhaul and multitasking will be made smoother and more user-friendly

India Release time and compatible iPhones

As mentioned iOS 15 will be released on September 20. It will be available for download in India starting at 10:30 PM IST. Apple published a list of devices that will receive the update when it is available. The following iPhones will be able to install and run iOS 15:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

Features

The software updates come with an array of new features for iPhones. Apple has added new FaceTime features which, for the first time, will allow Android and PC users to participate, and iMessage improvements that make it easier to track links and photos your friends have sent, similar to what WhatsApp offers.

With the iOS 15 update, you will be able to add tags to your notes, making it easier to categorise things. The tags browser will allow you to see all the tags in one place adding more convenience. Smart Folders feature will automatically place notes in one place based on your tags, which is also very handy.

With iOS 15, an alert will sound anytime you tap the mute button. It will allow users to block tracking pixels. These pixels, if you're unaware, are hidden within emails and allow marketers to discern when an email was opened and how long it was open for.

Another new iOS 15 feature is called Focus and it's a tool that enables users to set different notification preferences depending on what they are doing. Based on your current status, you can select whether the phone vibrates, makes a sound, or not. The focus will notify your iMessage contacts about your status, letting them know why they aren't responding to your texts.

Over 100 new emoji combos are coming to iOS 15. With the new Apple Maps, users can finally access directions with specifications for specific arrival or departure times.

Also with iOS 15 will allow unlimited iCloud storage when updating. When you buy a new device and are looking to transfer all your data, you can take advantage of unlimited iCloud storage to facilitate the transfer.

With Live Text under iOS 15, users can copy and paste text taken directly from photos. iOS 15 has built-in OCR functionality. iOS 15 will also feature additional theft protection. It will let users locate a lost or stolen iPhone even if it was erased.

Additionally, Apple notes that "the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable, and still yours" to prevent someone from inadvertently buying a stolen device.