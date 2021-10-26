iOS 15.1 now available for your iPhone, brings SharePlay and ProRes features

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to all eligible iPhones and iPads as updates that bring new features. Among them is SharePlay, a feature that lets iPhone users watch a movie, listen to music, and share their screens over a FaceTime call. SharePlay originally arrived on one of the early beta versions of iOS 15 before its stable rollout happened, but because Apple found the feature was not ready for launch, it withheld it. Another major feature available is ProRes video capture, but only on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

If you have an iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 13 Pro Max, updating your device to iOS 15.1 will also bring ProRes video capture that lets you shoot raw videos, which are apt for movies and high-quality videos. It captures videos in 1080p at 30fps on models with 128GB memory and 4K at 30fps on 256GB models. Mind you, this feature will take a lot of space, so be cautious. The iOS 15.1 also brings a new Auto Macro toggle that lets you switch off the automatic macro mode if you do not feel like using it.

iOS 15.1 also brings the ability for the Apple Wallet app to store your Covid vaccine card, but this feature is likely not going to be available for India. That is because the government never partnered with Apple or Google to share APIs of its Aarogya Setu app or Cowin app, which would have allowed Android and iOS users information related to Covid more conveniently on their devices and without needing separate apps. A similar feature is available on Android 12, but not in India.

If you have a HomePod, iOS 15.1 brings support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio to both HomePod and HomePod mini. This means your Apple smart speaker will now play music in better quality. The Home app now has new automation triggers depending on the readings of humidity, air quality, or light level sensor connected to HomeKit. The Shortcuts app now has games that you can ask Siri to play.

Apple has also fixed some bugs. According to the release notes, the Photos app was reporting incorrectly that the storage is full, the weather app was not showing the correct temperature of My Location and might display incorrect background colours, locking the iPhone would pause the audio playing from an app, and more. All these bugs should no longer pester you.

The iPadOS 15 update brings support for Live Text in the Camera app, in addition to everything the iOS 15.1 update brings. Live Text is an extremely useful feature for when you have to scan text using the camera.

You can go to the Settings app on your iPhone, followed by a tap on General and then Software update to begin downloading iOS 15.1. Make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, your iPhone has enough power, and your data is backed up beforehand.