iOS 15's cross-app drag and drop should be on every operating system, here is how to use it

As iPhone users upgrade their devices to iOS 15, a slew of new-age features from the house of Apple await them. The new iOS features are meant to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of iPhones. Building on the latter, an interesting new capability is housed within iOS 15, one that can forever change the way you copy texts and images on your iPhone.

A big reason why computers will always be much more productive than phones is the seamless inter-app operability on PCs. Just pick up an item from one location and drop it on another. This holds true for text, images and any other file you can imagine. Now, iOS 15 will allow an almost similar capability to iPhone users.

That is because iOS 15 brings an important update to its drag and drop feature. The feature now lets iPhone users drag images, text and files from one app and drop it onto another. Previously, this was possible only within a single app.

As can be figured, the new iOS 15 feature will prove helpful for a wide range of tasks. Attaching a file to your mail, for instance, will now be as easy as it can be. Just drag the file from its folder and drop it onto the mail you are composing. It will be attached instantly and without the need to open a single menu. Much like you do things on your computer.

The feature is even more important for phones, wherein repeating such tasks usually involves performing the steps all over again. To attach another image to a mail in the above example would usually mean you going through the library all over again to find the image and attach it. With the updated drag and drop, all this can be done within seconds.

So how does it work?

Well, the new drag and drop feature works just like it used to before. There is just one added step for moving the items from one app to another. Note that for this additional step, you will have to use another finger on your iPhone.

So proceeding just like before, select the image (or text) that you want to paste at another location. Now hold your selection so it starts floating under your finger, ready to be copied. Then swipe upwards from the bottom of the screen using another finger to bring up the opened apps.

Now using the same finger, select the app that you want to copy the items to. Once open, drop the items onto the app area to past them, simply by lifting the finger that was holding them down. The process works just like on computers, only you will be replacing your mouse click with your finger touch.

Note that you should have both the apps open on your iPhone to use the drag and drop feature across apps.

The big plus about the feature is that it works for texts, images as well as files and can make things understandably easier for iPhone users. Even if you want to shift multiple images, just select them all on your folder and drag and drop them on to the required destination. Easy peasy!