iOS 16 for iPhones to rollout today: India timing, how to update and top features

iOS 16 will start rolling out to iPhones 8 and above today, September 12. The mobile operating system was available on iPhones in beta form all this while, and now, after months of testing, Apple is finally set to roll out the OS, likely tonight or early tomorrow morning in India. First showcased at WWDC 2022 in June 2022, iOS 16 brings a fresh UI and new features, especially on the lock screen.

We have also covered the top iOS 16 features, and you can read what to expect here.

What time will iOS 16 rollout: Typically, Apple, like most other companies, announces the date of rollout and not the exact time. Since the rollout is in line with the PDT time zone of California, US, we expect iOS 16 will reach Indian customers tonight at 10 PM or early tomorrow morning.

Supported smartphones: iOS 16 will be available on iPhones 8 and above. 'Budget' iPhones such as iPhone SE 2020 and SE 2022 will also receive the software update. Moreover, the latest-gen iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will ship with iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

How to check the availability of iOS 16: Usually, Apple notifies when iOS 16 is available on an iPhone. However, to check manually, head to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 16 top features: Apple made big changes to the lock screen with iOS 16. Firstly, users can seamlessly change wallpaper by long-pressing the lock screen. Users can also add widgets here. Moreover, notifications appear directly on the lock screen. Users will have access by swiping from bottom to top.

Apple is upgrading the Camera app as well, and the new UI lets users switch between filters and modes with swipe gestures. iPhone 13 and above are getting an improved cinematic mode.

In terms of privacy, Apple is adding a new mode on iPhones called Lockdown mode. It is designed to protect against spyware like Pegasus. It will be available under the Privacy tab in Settings.