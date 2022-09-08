iOS 16 is here: Top features, roll out timeline, list of eligible devices and more

Apple has announced its latest iOS 16 operating system with a bunch of new features. The company has revealed the iOS 16 software will be released on September 12. The new iPhone 14 series will ship with the latest iOS version and other devices will get it next week. The new iOS version brings improvements to the lock screen, a new iCloud Shared Photo Library, improved Focus mode, and more. Here's everything you need to know about iOS 16.

iOS 16: Top features

The new version brings some significant changes that will likely improve users' overall experience. With iOS 16, iPhone users will now be able to edit or undo sent messages. But, Apple will give you only 15 minutes of time to make any changes. In addition to this, one can now restore recently deleted messages and the good thing is Apple will be giving up to 30 days to recover messages. The new software update also lets you mark conversations as unread.

Apple has also updated its Maps app and it now offers 3D-like visuals, as well as multistop routing. One also gets to check fares for public transport. One will also notice improvements in CarPlay capabilities. Apple has added support for multiple screens and one can now check several parameters such as speeds, car temperature, and other details.

Apple has also redesigned the lock screen. iOS 16 lets people check favorite photos, and customize font styles on the lock screen. It now even displays a set of widgets to get information at a glance. The company is also giving an option to create different Lock Screens, with a unique backdrop and style. You can view notifications on the lock screen in an expanded list view, stacked view, or hidden view. Live Activities is also now available on the lock screen. So, you will be able to check the score of a game or track your food delivery.

There is also a new iCloud Shared Photo Library that allows you to share photos with your family. All you need to do is move your images to this section to share with your family members. This feature will arrive later this year. The latest version also offers an improved version of the Focus mode. People can now activate it through different ways. One can simply use the Control Center or opt for the automatic process.

Apple has introduced Apple Pay Later as well. One will be able to split the cost of their Apple Pay purchase into four payments over six weeks and Apple won't charge extra for this. There are other features too, including Live captions, Live Text quick actions, Live text for video. Those who use Apple's Mail app will now be able to unsend emails or schedule them.

iOS 16: List of eligible iPhones

-iPhone 14

-iPhone 14 Plus

-iPhone 14 Pro

-iPhone 14 Pro Max

-iPhone 13

-iPhone 13 mini

-iPhone 13 Pro

-iPhone 13 Pro Max

-iPhone 12

-iPhone 12 mini

-iPhone 12 Pro

-iPhone 12 Pro Max

-iPhone 11

-iPhone 11 Pro

-iPhone 11 Pro Max

-iPhone XS

-iPhone XS Max

-iPhone XR

-iPhone X

-iPhone 8

-iPhone 8 Plus

-iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)