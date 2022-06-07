iOS 16 revealed at WWDC 22, here is list of all iPhones it supports: check if yours is here

At today's WWDC event, Apple finally showed off its next generation of iOS software for its iPhones. The company has confirmed that the iOS 16 will be available for iPhone 8 series and later versions. The new iOS software brings some of the major features, including the ability to edit and unsend iMessages that are already sent to an individual.

People will also get full control of their phone's Lock Screen and Apple is asserting that users will get to edit a lot of design elements for a better personalized experience and feel. It will also add a new iCloud Shared Photo Library section to make it easier for users to share a collection of photos with family members. Apple Pay will also receive a new "Pay Later" feature and people will now also be able to split a bill into four equal payments without paying any additional fee. For more details on the latest iOS features, you can click on this article.

The stable of the iOS 16 will be released in September along with the launch of the iPhone 14 series. If you can't wait for it, then you can download the first beta version of iOS 16, which will be available starting next month. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iOS software.

iOS 16: List of eligible devices

Apple is known for offering the latest software update to most iPhones. So, if you have an old iPhone, you don't have to worry about whether your device will get the new update or not. In the past, the company has released the latest iOS update to even phones that are either five or six years old, which is something that is still a distant dream for Android users.

Here's the full list of iPhones eligible to get the iOS 16 update.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

The eligibility list for iOS 16 confirms that Apple has dropped support for the iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone SE (2016). These phones are currently running on last year's iOS 15 software.

iOS 16 beta version: When will this be released?

The developer preview of iOS 16 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta will be available to iOS users in July this year at beta.apple.com.