iOS 16 shown at WWDC 2022: Here are 10 features it is bringing to iPhone users

Apple has finally unveiled its new iOS 16 software that brings major updates and improvements in some areas. Users are getting more granular control over the Lock Screen for a better personalized experience. The iMessage app users will now be able to edit or unsend messages, which is a great addition as these are already available on popular apps like Telegram. Apple has also added a new Shared Photo Library section on iCloud to make it easier for users to share a collection of photos with family members.

The iOS 16 beta version will be released to the public in July this year. The developer preview of the new software is already available. Apple has announced that iOS 16 will be rolled out to iPhone 8 series and later versions. This basically means that the company is dropping software support for iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6 series, and iPhone SE (2016). Here's a quick look at the top 10 iOS 16 features that iPhone users will soon be able to experience.

iOS 16 shown at WWDC 2022: Top 10 features

-With iOS 16, iMessage app users will be able to edit or recall recently sent messages. One will also get the option to recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later.

-Apple also confirmed that SharePlay is coming to Messages, which will allow users to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

-iOS 16 update will also let users schedule emails on the Mail app and Apple will now also give an option to cancel the delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient's inbox. The company is saying that it Mail app will now be able to detect if a user forgets to include "an important part of their message," such as an attachment.

-Those who use Apple's Mail service will also notice an option to resurface a message at any date and time with Remind Later, and Follow Up suggestions.

-Apple Pay is all set to get a new "Pay Later" feature. iPhone users will be able to split a bill into four equal payments without paying any additional fee.

- Apple has also redesigned Notifications and this will now roll up from the bottom, which looks pretty cool and users will get a clear view of their personalized Lock Screen.

-Apple has expanded Live Text feature to videos. The feature was previously available for only images. It uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in images. With iOS 16, users will be able to pause a video on any frame and interact with text. Live Text also adds the ability for users to quickly convert currency, translate text, and more.

- One will also notice an iCloud Shared Photo Library. Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries, or share based on a start date or people in the photos. A user can also choose to send photos to the Shared Library automatically using a new toggle in the Camera app.

- The Lock Screen can now be customized with a new multilayered effect. Users can now change the look of the date and time with expressive type styles and color choices. The Lock Screen now has new widgets that allow you to check information, such as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.

- The Health app gets a Medication section, allowing users to build and manage a medication list, create schedules and reminders, and track their medications, vitamins, or supplements.