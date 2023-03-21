iOS 16.4 update coming soon, expected to bring interesting features: launch timeline, and other details

Apple is all set to release the new software update iOS 16.4 for iOS soon. The new update is currently under testing and includes a slew of new features and bug fixes for iOS 16.4. The features will include new emojis, menu updates, push notifications and so on to improve user interface and security to enhance the performance of the iPhone.

iOS 16.4 release date

The upcoming software update follows the release of iOS 16.3 and is scheduled for release in the spring. Since the season is here, the new iOS update is expected to release in the next few weeks probably by the end of this month or in early April. According to a recent newsletter by the company, "Apple is continuing to pump out beta versions of its next iPhone and iPad software, which should be released to all users - alongside updates to macOS, watchOS and tvOS - in the next three weeks or so".

Meanwhile, the iOS 16.4 beta is already available for developer beta testers. Notably, the newer version of iOS is compatible with iPhone 8 and newer versions.

Let's take a look at all the new features which arrived with iOS 16.4.

New Emojis

Apple will be introducing new emojis to iPhone keywords with Unicode 15.0. The new set will include a shaking face, a heart in three new colour options, a donkey, a moose, a jellyfish, and others.

Web-based push notifications via Safari

The new iOS update will also add opt-in support for web-based push notifications via safari on iPhones. Once enabled, this push notification will allow users to receive notifications from websites through the Safari web browser.

Beta Updates Menu

Apple is also adding a new "Beta Updates" menu in the Settings app under General ? Software Update. This new menu will allow members of Apple's Developer Program to access and use the developer betas of iOS updates. This Menu will simplify the beta installation process.

New feature in Apple's Podcast app

Apple is also bringing new User interface tweaks in Podcasts and Music. With iOS 16.4. The new feature will include a new Channels menu in Apple Podcast which will provide a list of podcast channels in one place.

New Home App Architecture

Apple is again bringing a new revamped version of New HomeKit architecture that was removed after launching in an earlier version of iOS 16. The new architecture is said to improve the app's performance, efficiency, and reliability for controlling smart home accessories.

Additionally, here are some other updates which will come with the iOS 16.4 update:

- Apple is bringing 5G support to some markets and carriers.

- Apple is bringing back turn-page animation in the Apple Books app.

- The new update will bring Apple Pay support for South Korea.

- The iOS 16.4 will bring new settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display, including the ability to tie the feature to a Focus mode.

- Apple is also bringing content previews in Messages for Mastodon, similar to a feature it has for tweets.



